Offaly council seeks to have homes of axed Bord na Mona workers retrofitted

Offaly County Council will write to the government to ask about the possibility of a €20 million home retrofitting being directed to the homes of axed Bord na Mona workers before anyone else.

This comes after a motion proposed by Cllr John Leahy was passed at the January meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, January 20.

The Government announced a new Just Transition Fund for the Midlands as part of Budget 2020 last year, part of which was the appointment of Just Transition commissioner, Kieren Mulvey, who will be based in Tullamore.

A total of €31m in funding was announced for the midlands region at that time. The new fund will be focused on social housing retrofits, which could redeploy Bord na Mona workers, as well as peatland rehabilitation which would be utilised likewise.

The €20 million retrofit scheme is yet to be fully worked out but it is to focus on the use of some former Bord na Mona workers to retrofit social houses in the region to meet new energy standards. It is viewed as a way of redeploying workers displaced by Bord na Mona's decarbonisation and upgrading the energy ratings of social houses to meet new emissions targets.

However, Cllr John Leahy has said the homes of those affected Bord na Mona workers should be upgraded first "before any programme is rolled out to retrofit social houses."

His motion read: "Offaly County Council calls on the Government and the newly appointed Just Transition Commissioner to support firstly, the homes of current Bord na Mona employees are retrofitted before any programme is rolled out to retrofit social houses. Offaly Council believes that this would go some way to compensating employees from Bord na Mona for the stress and pressure which they will endure as a result of the transition which will take place."

Cllr Eamon Dooley supported the motion and pointed out that under the current system of retrofitting under the Just Transition banner a lot of workers' homes would not qualify, adding, "that's not really just is it?"

Cllr Leahy said workers are "under a lot of stress looking for new jobs," and that, "the Just Transition Fund should be supporting those workers and not local authority houses generally."

"We need to look after these employees; it just makes sense," he added.

Cllr Ken Smollen agreed with Cllr Leahy's motion and reiterated his belief that the people of Offaly had been "thrown under the green bus" with regard to decarbonisation and the move away from traditional power stations.

"Many of these workers are in their mid-40s and 50s and genuinely never work again, so if this is some sort of consolation for them, then I support it," he added.

Cllr Mark Hackett said, "those who need it first, should get it first." The Green Party councillor added: "Bord na Mona needs to back up these people rather than bury them. They can't just walk away.

"Many Bord na Mona workers have the chance to work again whereas many elderly people do not." He suggested that maybe the homes of elderly people could be first on the social retrofitting list when the scheme materialises.

Responding to the motion, Offaly County Council Chief Executive, Anna Marie Delaney, said: "€20m under the Just Transition Fund is specifically for the retrofitting of social housing - that's the latest we know from the Department."

"If councillors agree with this motion, we'll certainly pass it on and bring it up at the next meeting of the regional transition team."

The motion was passed.