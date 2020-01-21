'You could die' - HSE issues warning over deadly festival trend

The HSE has issued a warning to festivalgoers over the danger of taking laughing gas or nitrous oxide.

A HSE survey has uncovered an increase in personal inhalation of the potentially dangerous gas with cartridges available to by online for as little as €8.

The gas is often inhaled using a balloon and has become a festival trend in Ireland, the HSE said.

They have said that users can die of suffocation as the gas can lead to a lack of oxygen in the bloodstream. It can also lead to blood cell problems in other cases.

Among other drugs, the HSE will now place a renewed focus on laughing gas during its 2020 festival guidance campaign.