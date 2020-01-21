Offaly dog found wandering a very long way from home

An Offaly dog was found wandering a very long way from home over the Christmas period.

Over Christmas, a stray dog was found wandering in Letterkenny in county Donegal. The dog was microchipped and when scanned by a volunteer from Animals in Need in Donegal, was found to be registered to an owner from Offaly, more than 260 kilometres away.

Gardai in Letterkenny got involved as they tried to discover how the dog had managed to wander so far north.

It transpired that the dog had wandered away from a house in Letterkenny while on a visit to Donegal and had been missing for a week, despite appeals on the radio and social media.

It was reunited with its very happy owner.