Plans for a major renovation and refurbishment of a filling station in Offaly have been delayed.

Offaly County Council has sought further information before making a decision on the project.

Permission is being sought to carry out the work on an existing filling station at Freagh, Kilcormac on the N52.

The plans include and extension to the rear to provide for a new retail shop, deli area and seating as well as the full renovation and refurbishment of the premises.