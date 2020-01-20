'Lots of positives' as Tullamore lose out to Portlaoise rivals

Tullamore Basketball Club has said there are "lots of positives to be taken" form Sunday evening's Midlands Cup Final loss to Portlaoise.

The opposition were of a high standard in a Portlaoise Panthers side hoping to bring two National titles back to the Midlands next weekend.

The girls hung in throughout to keep the large crowd unsure of the result until the final quarter. The scoring gap between the sides never reached more than 20 before the final scoreline of 63-77. In fact, the 63 points scored is a record high for Tullamore against Panthers.

The stand-out statistic from the evening though was the performance of Meadhbh O'Brien who logged a second-highest all-time personal score for any Tullamore player with 30 points. Amazingly, she scored 21 of Tullamore's last 30 points in a stellar second half for the 16-year-old Irish U17 International particularly when you consider she was guarded by some exceptional defensive players.

Another 16-year-old, Emma Hand chipped in with a hard-earned 10 points around the basket again noteworthy when taking into account this Irish U17 international was playing her fourth game of the weekend including leading her school Killina Post Primary to the All Ireland quarter-finals after a pool win in Waterford IT on Saturday.

Captain Helen Moran and Aoibheann O'Mahoney chipped in with 12 and 8 points respectively with Aoibheann's tally including two extremely long-range 3s.

Rebecca O Mahoney had a solid game defensively in the unfamiliar surrounds of post position while local Athlone girls Faith Greene and Grace Halligan gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about with energetic performances.

Roisin O' Brien and Mia O' Mahoney were solid under the boards for Tullamore when foul trouble threatened to derail the Tullamore efforts while Aoife Maher, Aimee Bard and Aine McDaid gave the needed energy bursts in the final quarter as the starters tired.

All in all, a good weekend's work for Tullamore Orange despite no positive results, focus now returns to their four remaining league games as they aim to secure Top 4 qualification.