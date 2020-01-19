Frost and fog in weather forecast for tonight from Met Eireann
According to Met Eireann, it will be dry and cold tonight with a sharp frost and fog.
Temperatures overnight will be between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees. Thickening cloud and freshening southerly breezes will keep Connacht and northwest coastal regions frost-free. Winds will be light.
On Monday frost and fog will gradually clear during the morning to leave a dry day. The best of the sunshine is expected across south Leinster and Munster with cloudier weather for Connacht and Ulster. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally in light southwest breezes but fresh along western and northern coasts.
Dry and cold tonight with a sharp frost and fog. Lowest temperatures minus 2 and plus 2 degrees. Thickening cloud and freshening southerly breezes will keep Connacht and northwest coastal regions frost-free. pic.twitter.com/A42Yn85hV5— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 19, 2020
