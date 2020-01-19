Woman arrested after drugs seizure in the Midlands

A woman has been arrested following the seizure of drugs during a search in the Midlands on Saturday.

On Saturday, January 18 at approximately 6pm, Gardaí conducted a search operation at a residence in Athlone, county Westmeath.

During the course of the search, suspected Cannabis Herb with an estimated value of approximately €75,000 was seized, pending analysis.

A 34 year old woman was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.