Two men arrested in Galway in connection with eight burglaries in one day

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized two vehicles in relation to eight burglaries at businesses in the Limerick and Tipperary area that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15.

As part of these investigations, an operation was put in place by detective Gardaí from Henry Street Garda station with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in the Western Region and Gardaí from Tipperary, Limerick and Galway.

As part of the operation, three houses were searched this morning in Galway and two men in their 20s were arrested. They were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda stations where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

During the search operation, two vehicles were also seized for technical examination.