SCAM ALERT: Gardai issue warning over retail scam

Gardaí in Offaly have issued a public warning in relation to money card scams.

The Crime Prevention Officer asks retailers to be alert and make staff aware of a scam that involves a customer requesting a high-value top-up for a mobile phone or prepaid money cards.

Gardaí say the fraudster will ask for a prepaid top-up money voucher such as ‘SWIRL CARD’, 3V, 3MONEY prepaid card for a high value usually.

"They will then proceed to pay with details of stolen credit cards that they have and they will insist that they enter the card number on your terminal keypad and not use the chip and pin," they warned.

They added: "They may tender cash and decide that they no longer want to proceed having photographed the voucher before leaving."

"We urge all retailers to NEVER under any circumstance allow anyone to KEY IN a credit card number.

"Remind your staff. Contactless payment, or Chip and Pin Cards only as a keyed-in number will not be honoured by your bank."