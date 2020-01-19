Offaly students launch book about global warming

Three students from Tullamore College have launched a book about global warming as part of their Transition Year studies.

Rebecca Gannon, Aimee Gleeson and Rebecca O’Connor from Tullamore College are trying to create change in society by launching a social enterprise called RAR designs.

The TY students have launched a book aimed at pre and primary school kids to help them understand global warming and how young kids can do their bit to help.

In their book, “The Change that saved our world,” they teach kids about global warming and the climate crisis in an easy to understand way.

The story tells a tale about Molly and Luke who go on a submarine trip and come across a turtle in distress. Tilly explains global warming to the kids and helps save the sea animals and our planet.

Proceeds from the book go towards creating awareness of global warming and towards launching their next book about anti-bullying.