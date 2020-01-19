Tesco store in Offaly planning expansion
An Offaly Tesco store is planning an expansion after lodging an application for planning permission with Offaly County Council.
Plans have been submitted for approval for the construction of a single story cafe building at the Tesco in Clonmullion Retail Park in Edenderry.
The single storey building will be constructed in the car park and would cover 232 sq/m. It will will be used for the preparation and sale of food on and off the premises and will include external seating area, bicycle parking spaces and signage.
A decision is due in early March.
