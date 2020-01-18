Freezing temperatures on the way again tonight as weather warning issued
WEATHER WARNING: Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann
More freezing temperatures on the way for Ireland tonight with Met Eireann issuing a weather warning.
Met Eireann has issued a Low Temperature and Ice Warning for Munster, Connacht, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.
Met Eireann is forecasting that temperatures will fall to minus 3 or minus 4 degrees tonight, coldest around dawn and staying below freezing until mid-morning on Sunday.
The warning is valid from 9pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.
