Freezing temperatures on the way again tonight as weather warning issued

More freezing temperatures on the way for Ireland tonight with Met Eireann issuing a weather warning. 

Met Eireann has issued a Low Temperature and Ice Warning for Munster, Connacht, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Eireann is forecasting that temperatures will fall to minus 3 or minus 4 degrees tonight, coldest around dawn and staying below freezing until mid-morning on Sunday.

The warning is valid from 9pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.