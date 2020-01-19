Permission granted for expansion of housing estate in Offaly

Planning permission has been granted for an expansion of a housing estate in Offaly.

Offaly County Council has granted permission for the construction of 21 new houses in Edenderry.

N.C.E. Developments Ltd applied to build the houses on previously serviced sites, previously granted under the expired planning permissions for a residential development comprising of 126 dwellings in total at Ard Na Carraige, Edenderry.

This expansion will consist of 21 houses, including six two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached properties with a total floor area of 111 sq.m and 15 two-storey four-bedroom houses of varying sizes, the biggest being 160.5 sq.e.

The plans included boundary treatments and all associated site works.