Construction begins on mega waste processing plant in Offaly

Construction of a €100 million waste processing facility has commenced on a site at Derryclure, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The project is owned and managed by C6 WTE Ireland 1 Holdings, Ltd. C6 WTE, a joint venture between Gen2 Ireland One, Glanpower WTE, and Green Waste Energy.

The waste stream for the facility has been secured through a contract with Bord na Móna AES. Bord na Móna AES is one of the leading waste management companies in the Midlands. They are currently expanding their recycling and resource recovery operations as part of its Brown to Green strategy.

Situated on a site at Derryclure, near Tullamore, Co Offaly, the facility can accept 75,000 tonnes of waste. Waste at the facility will be converted to energy using non-burn, pyrolysis technology which produces a medium BTU Syngas. The syngas will subsequently be used in reciprocating engine generator sets to produce 9.9 MW of electricity for export to the grid.

Announcing the project, Courtney Rogers, Chairman of both C6 WTE and Gen2, said: “We are pleased to be able to bring sustainable jobs and a clean, environmentally superior solution to waste disposal problems in the Midlands. Providing clean electric power to Irish local communities is a very worthwhile goal.

"I have been involved in many projects across the world over a number of decades, but I have to say - we found the people in the Midlands to be nice, friendly, accommodating and good business partners. This is our first project in Europe and we are excited about this and future projects.”

In addition, Raphael McEvoy, CEO of Glanpower Ltd, commented: “It has been a long road for Glanpower since 2009 and we are delighted to have a clear path forward with our new partners and investment. We have now been able to make this project a reality. We are very happy with the relationship that has been built and the positive nature of a future relationship with Bord na Mona. We are looking forward to working together in this partnership and in providing good sustainable employment in the Midlands and contributing to the local economy."

Welcoming the announcement, Head of Resource Recovery, Bord na Móna AES, Ciaran Brady, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this project through our long-term waste supply agreement. Bord na Móna is taking a leading role in Ireland’s climate action and sustainability policies.

"Part of this means changing our own business and partnering up with other companies to help transform the Midlands economy from a high to low carbon model. It also involves Bord na Móna is continuing to support a significant amount of employment in the region. Creating replacement sustainable employment is at the heart of the company’s Brown to Green strategy and we are delighted to help support the creation of these sustainable jobs today.”

Electricity for export will be sent to the grid under a long-term contract with Naturgy Limited. TSK Electronica Y Electricidad, S.A., a major international EPC with annual revenues in excess of €1 billion will serve as the EPC contractor. The project supply partnership with Bord na Móna is in line with its Brown to Green Strategy as the company looks to divert waste from landfills, reducing the amount of methane that escapes from landfill into the atmosphere. Initial export of electrical energy to the grid is expected to occur by late 2020.