Free-scoring Offaly man named in Irish Rugby 7s squad

Tullamore man Jordan Conroy will be hoping to add to his impressive tally of international tries when he lines out for the Irish Men's 7s squad in New Zealand next weekend, January 25/26.

This is the third leg of the HSBC World Rugby Men’s Sevens Series with Billy Dardis once again captaining the side as they bid to build on their sixth-place finish in Cape Town before Christmas. Conroy will be looking to add his name to the scoresheet again having crossed for 11 tries in the opening two tournaments.

12 of the squad that reached the quarter-finals in South Africa are retained.

After making his debut in Dubai, Leinster Academy back Aaron O’Sullivan is named alongside Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner Liam Turner, who featured in Cape Town.

The New Zealand Sevens is the third combined leg of the season, with both Ireland Men and Women drawn in Pools alongside Canada and European rivals France and Spain.

Irish Rugby 7s Squad:

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(captain)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College).

NEW ZEALAND SEVENS IRELAND MEN’S MATCH SCHEDULE:

Pool C:

Saturday, January 25

Ireland v Canada

Ireland v Spain

Sunday, January 26

Ireland v France

Play-offs and Finals, FMG Stadium Waikato, TBC.