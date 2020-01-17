Shane Lowry misses the cut at the Abu Dhabi Championship

Shane Lowry has missed the cut and will not be in action for the weekend at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

After a decent start on Thursday with a round of 70, the 2019 Open champion struggled to get into a rhythm on Friday and slumped to a round of 74.

Shane started with a bogey on the first hole and finished with two more on 17 and 18 to sum up his round. He also bogeyed the ninth hole and picked up just one birdie as he finished the tournament on level par.

That was a shot below the cut mark meaning the Clara man is heading home early and won't be successfully defending a title he won impressively last year.