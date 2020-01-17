WATCH: A blast from the past at Birr Vintage Week almost 45 years ago

Birr Vintage Week has shared a brilliant montage of the 1976 edition of the much-loved festival, getting people reminiscing about their youth.

The clip was posted on the 'Best of Memories' Facebook page on Thursday and has already amassed 15,000 views.

Do you see any familiar faces?