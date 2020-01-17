Permission for housing development in Offaly refused

Permission has been refused by Offaly County Council for a housing development in the county.

Loughane Ventures Limited had sought permission of the development at Springfield, Moneygall.

The plans had sought to demolish two existing houses to make way for the construction of 24 units consisting of 12 two-bedroom apartments and 12 one-bedroom apartments on the site.

Plans were lodged in November but the local authority refused permission this week.