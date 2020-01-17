Taoiseach to launch company expansion in Offaly today

As the election campaign enters a fourth day, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit Offaly today to launch Grant Engineering's latest expansion.

Grant, Ireland’s leading engineering company specialising in the plumbing and heating industry, will officially open its newly expanded facilities in Birr.

Representing a capital investment of €14 million, the new state-of-the-art facilities include an R&D innovation centre, customer services centre, a dedicated training academy featuring an auditorium and training suite, and an extension to the existing manufacturing facilities which has seen an investment in robotics and automation.

Grant designs and manufactures a range of highly efficient heating products including Vortex condensing oil boilers, Aerona3 R32 air source heat pumps, solar thermal panels and pre-plumbed hot water cylinders.

The company has recently diversified its offering to include heat emitters ranges - Afinia aluminium and Solo fan convector radiators and Uflex underfloor heating which are key features of its full home heating solution.