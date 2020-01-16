Offaly school cause major shock in national soccer tournament

Offaly's Killina Presentation Secondary School caused an upset in Monaghan this week when they defeated last year’s beaten finalists Mulroy College in an entertaining Senior ‘B’ Cup encounter in Gortakeegan.

Mulroy were appearing in their eighth consecutive National Cup campaign with the Milford crew capturing the National title five times in the twelve year history of the competition.

The relevant new kids on the block, Killina have tasted success over the last two seasons with the school clinching the Minor ‘B’ Cup back in 2018 and followed this up last season snatching the Junior ‘B’ title. Will it be their year in 2020 to claim the Senior ‘B’ accolade?

The Leinster kingpins knocked out the National Champions in their provincial semi-final winning out 3-2 against St. Laurence’s College, Loughlinstown. This set them up for a showdown with Wilson’s Hospital School, Multyfarnham which they won comfortably.

The Offaly outfit had a brilliant start to proceedings in Monaghan, challenging Leah McLoughlin in the Milford goal several times but the Mulroy shot-stopper was in formidable form.

The deadlock eventually came midway through the first half when Ellen Dolan broke through the Milford defence to slot past the hard-working McLoughlin.

A wonderful second-half display from Killina saw them extend their lead by a further three goals to 4-0.

Sarah Doyle converting seven minutes into the restart while Ava Dolan notched up their third two minutes later with a screamer from the edge of the box. The game was wrapped up just before the hour mark when Becky Watkins smashed the back of the net.

The scoreline could have been extended late on, only for the heroics of the Donegal keeper.

Killina now await the winners of the other semi-final with St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross facing Midleton College, Cork in Tulla United FC at 1pm on Thursday.

The National Cup Final is pencilled in for Wednesday, January 29.

MULROY COLLEGE, MILFORD | Leah McLoughlin, Aoife Sweeney, Alannagh Friel, Caitlin Heraghty, Eimear Sweeney (Captain), Megan McLoughlin, Kellyann Buchanan, Marie Kerr, Keri Sweeney, Lisa Dugera, Emma Price

SUBS USED | Rachel Friel (for Emma Price, 35), Colette McLaughlin (for Alannagh Friel, HT), Kellsey Faye (for Marie Kerr, 74 mins), Maria Doherty (for Rachel Friel, 74 mins), Anna McFadden (f0r Lisa Dugera, 74 mins)

SUBS NOT USED | Aoife Gibbons

TEACHERS | Maria Ryan Carr & Dermot Meleady

KILLINA PRESENTATION SS, TULLAMORE | Ciara Glackin (Captain), Kaithlynn Spain, Sarah Dillon, Emma Flaherty, Sophie Davern, Emma Dolan, Emma Hand, Becky Watkins, Ellen Dolan, Sarah Doyle, Ava Dolan

SUBS | Aimee Brennan (for Sarah Doyle, 56 mins), Megan Daly (for Becky Watkins, 56 mins), Ciara Wyer (for Emma Dolan, 60 mins), Rachel Dillon (for Kaithlynn Spain, 62 mins), Amy Kelly (for Ellen Dolan, 62 mins)

TEACHERS | Graham O’Connor & Philip Austin

REFEREE: Paul McGeown (Monaghan)