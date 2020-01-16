Councillor raises concern over doctor shortage in Edenderry

The issue of a doctor shortage in Edenderry was raised at the Edenderry Municipal District meeting on Wednesday.

The issue affecting the town was raised by Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin.

He pointed out that two of the town's doctors are currently unavailable to their patients for various reasons and suggested, "there is total confusion as to what’s going on, particularly now with the flu epidemic in town."

He claimed it is also causing difficulties for people getting weekly or monthly prescriptions.

"I proposed that both doctors be written to and also that the HSE be written to," Cllr Cribbin said as he sought a resolution.





