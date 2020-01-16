Lowry in contention in his bid to defend Abu Dhabi Championship

Shane Lowry is just outside the Top 20 after the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on the European Tour, a tournament he won last year.

The Offaly man teed off alongside Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood in the early hours of Thursday morning and finished with a two under par round of 70 to share 21st place.

He is six shots behind early leader Renato Paratore but just four behind tournament favourite Brooks Koepka who carded a six under par round of 66.

Shane began his round on the tenth tee and holed a birdie putt to get off to a flying start. He parred 11 but a double-bogey on 12 served as a setback to his front nine which included further birdies on 13 and 15.

He picked up another birdie on the third hole and looked primed for an impressive Top 10 round but a bogey on the fifth once again dented his progress.

He finished with a birdie on his second last hole to card a round of 70.

He will be back on course for round 2 on Friday morning.