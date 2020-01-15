Met Eireann issues four weather warnings for Thursday

Met Eireann has issued four weather warnings that will be in effect on Thursday. The warnings are for wind and cover a number of coastal counties.

There is a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Kerry from midnight tonight until noon on Thursday. South to Southeast winds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest on coasts and hills.

There is a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford. The warning is valid from 2am until 2pm on Thursday.

South to Southeast winds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest on coasts and hills. Risk of coastal flooding around period of high tides.

There is a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo. This warning is valid from 3am until 8pm on Thursday. South to Southeast winds veering Westerly on Thursday afternoon 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest on coasts and hills.

There is also a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Wicklow which is valid from 6am until 4pm on Thursday. South to Southeast winds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest on coasts and hills.