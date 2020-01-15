Two arrested after huge drugs find in Offaly

Two arrests have been made after a discovery of drugs in Offaly.

Members of the Laois-Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Tullamore District Detective Unit and uniformed gardaí, carried out a search of a location in Clara on Tuesday, January 14.

During the search, gardaí found a sum of cash and a quantity of suspected cocaine valued at approximately €20,000 and assorted drugs paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested and detained following the raid.

They have been released pending analysis and for the directions of the Law Officers.