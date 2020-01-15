The Offaly Express asks election hopefuls to set out their stall

With election season now in full swing, the Offaly Express is helping voters in the newly reformed Laois-Offaly constituency get to know the confirmed candidates.

The main issues often get overshadowed by political rhetoric so we have asked every candidate the same five questions.

They are:

Q1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly with the election campaign officially underway?

Q2. What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

Q3. Why should people vote for you?

Q4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Q5. Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

Their answers will let you know what they stand for and what you can expect for them should they get elected. Every confirmed candidate has been sent the same set of questions and we will publish their answers in individual articles.

"We think it's important to get right to the heart of the issues facing Offaly and the constituency as a whole. This simple questionnaire will give voters a snapshot of each candidate appearing on their ballot paper on February 8," Offaly Express editor Justin Kelly said.

"Too often we are not aware of the options when it comes to polling day so this is a chance to engage with all candidates from all parties and none."

You can check in with www.offalyexpress.ie to read the candidates' answers.