Offaly county manager and coach to do battle in club hurling final

There will be a novel battle with an Offaly twist in this year's All-Ireland Club Hurling Final as county manager Michael Fennelly lines up against one of his coaches.

Fennelly is the much-decorated captain of Ballyhale who overcame Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland semi-final while Johnny Kelly, on Fennelly's Offaly management team, managed Borris-Ileigh to semi-final success over St Thomas.

The pair have made a great start to their involvement with Offaly as the county hurlers advanced to the Kehoe Cup final with an eight-goal demolition of Meath before staving off a spirited Antrim in the decider.

Fennelly and Kelly have continued to work side by side with Offaly while also honing their skills and charges with their respective clubs.

The match-up will have extra spice given the fact Ballyhale and Fennelly beat Johnny Kelly's native Portumna in the 2010 All-Ireland Club Final.

The game between the Kilkenny and Tipperary champions will take place this Sunday, January 19.