Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy takes our election questionnaire

With the countdown well and truly on for the general election on February 8, we are asking all of the Laois-Offaly candidates five simple questions to give voters a snapshot of their campaign issues.

Each confirmed candidate has been contacted with the same set of questions.

Sitting TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy answered the questions as follows:

1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly now the election campaign is officially underway?

The main issues coming up on the doorstep will be the need for continued responsible management of the economy. We need to ensure that we have the necessary resources to continue investment in rural towns and villages to build upon the significant investment to date. We must also ensure that we prioritise and support a sustainable farming and agri-food industry locally.

The need for continued investment in our road network across the constituency.

To support a Just Transition for workers following the decarbonisation transition in Bord na Móna, housing and continued reform in the health sector.

2. What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

- To ensure a Just Transition for peat workers as we take Climate Action.

- Job creation in rural Ireland.

- Making life easier for families.

- Delivering increased critical infrastructure ie housing, health, roads, broadband, public transport.

- Developing our talent in arts, sports and science.

- Developing our tourism potential.

- Provision of supports services for carers.

3. Why should people vote for you?

I am a genuine and experienced public representative who has a proven track record of delivery for this constituency. I am determined to continue to fight for the people of Offaly and Laois bringing my experience and track record to the table. I have worked hard to improve the region socially, culturally and economically to benefit all of our citizens.

4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Just Transition for workers, business, communities and individuals most impacted as we decarbonise the economy.



5. Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

This will be the decision of the electorate.