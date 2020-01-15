Offaly TD Carol Nolan takes our election questionnaire

With the countdown well and truly on for the general election on February 8, we are asking all of the Laois-Offaly candidates five simple questions to give voters a snapshot of their campaign issues.

Each confirmed candidate has been contacted with the same set of questions.

Carol Nolan TD answered the questions as follows:

Q1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly with the election campaign officially underway?

Health, housing, job creation and lack of mental health services, greater supports for rural communities and farming families.

Q2. What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

Health, Housing: Greater provision of social and affordable housing, the need for more focus on job creation given the demise of Bord na Mona, the urgent need for adequate mental health services for children, teenagers and adults, the need for adequate services in rural communities, greater supports for farming families and fairness in terms of the price paid to farmers for producing high quality produce.

Q3. Why should people vote for you?

I have always worked very hard for the people of Offaly since my election in 2016. As an Independent, I work for the people and not the party. I have a proven track record and have always made myself accessible to the public to ensure first-class representation. I’m very honest and stand by my principles so people can trust me and I’m also a very strong rural voice.

Q4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Cutting the hospital waiting lists through the improvement of all services including mental health.

Q5. Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

I honestly don’t know as I’m very much focused on my own game at present.