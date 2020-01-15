Offaly candidate Pippa Hackett takes our election questionnaire

With the countdown well and truly on for the general election on February 8, we are asking all of the Laois-Offaly candidates five simple questions to give voters a snapshot of their campaign issues.

Each confirmed candidate has been contacted with the same set of questions.

Senator Pippa Hackett answered the questions as follows:

1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly now the election campaign is officially underway?

Improving quality of life of people in this area. People are tired of spending hours each day getting to jobs, looking at empty, derelict buildings in their towns and villages, and wondering where their futures lie in this region. Securing long-term, sustainable jobs in this region, improving public transport, and revitalising our towns and villages will be essential.

2. What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

A Just Transition must be delivered for those facing job losses. The revitalisation of Laois and Offaly as a place to live, work, socialise and to raise the next generation. It's a huge opportunity for Laois and Offaly in particular to address the climate and biodiversity crisis, and in a way which improves quality of life here.

3. Why should people vote for you?

The Greens look set to increase their numbers in the Dáil, and it will be vital to have an informed, rural Green voice among them. I am a mother and a farmer, the Party’s Spokesperson on Agriculture, Heritage and Animal Welfare – these are all aspects which are important to Laois and Offaly.

4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Our famers are the key to addressing our climate and biodiversity crisis, and we need to support them. I would reform our Agri-Food policies, so that our family farmers, and not industry, are placed at the centre of future policies.



5. Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

Same old same old! It is the final two seats that will be interesting, and these will be the ones to make a real difference to the people of Offaly and Laois.