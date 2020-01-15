How to register to vote in Offaly before the general election
You will have to act fast to get yourself on the register of electors in Offaly before the general election on February 8.
You can check if already appear at www.checktheregister.ie.
If not, you can get on the supplementary register but you don't have long.
The closing date for the Supplement to the Postal Voters and Special Voters Lists is this Thursday, January 16.
The closing date for the Supplement to the Register of Electors is Wednesday, January 22.
To apply to be included in the Supplement please download the relevant form at www.checktheregister.ie, have it signed at a Garda Station and send to:
Register of Electors
Corporate Services
Offaly County Council
Áras an Chontae
Charleville Road
Tullamore
Co. Offaly
R35 F893
