How to register to vote in Offaly before the general election

You will have to act fast to get yourself on the register of electors in Offaly before the general election on February 8.

You can check if already appear at www.checktheregister.ie.

If not, you can get on the supplementary register but you don't have long.

The closing date for the Supplement to the Postal Voters and Special Voters Lists is this Thursday, January 16.

The closing date for the Supplement to the Register of Electors is Wednesday, January 22.

To apply to be included in the Supplement please download the relevant form at www.checktheregister.ie, have it signed at a Garda Station and send to:

Register of Electors

Corporate Services

Offaly County Council

Áras an Chontae

Charleville Road

Tullamore

Co. Offaly

R35 F893