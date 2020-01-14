Kathryn Thomas in Tullamore this weekend for Operation Transformation walk

This Saturday, January 18, will see thousands of people across Ireland take part in the 2020 Operation Transformation Nationwide Walks with over 100 walks taking place across the country, including here in Offaly.

With new walks added, this year's event, which has been organised in conjunction with Sport Ireland and the Local Sports Partnerships, hopes to be the biggest in the show's 13-year history.

The walks are open to all - young and old, experienced walkers and those looking to jump-start their January health kick - and will take place at venues throughout the country from 11am on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

This year presenter Kathryn Thomas will be in Tullamore as the show is based in Offaly this year. Shane will be walking with Dr. Eddie Murphy in Salthill Galway. Barry, Andrea and Tanya will all be on the walk in Cork and Lorraine will be joined by Karl Henry in Cavan while Dr. Sumi Dunne will be leading the walk in Emo Co. Laois.

Over 19,488 people took part in the nationwide walks in 2019. We look forward to even larger numbers at the 2020 event this month!

Find all the information on your local walk go to www.rte.ie/ot or by searching your Local Sports Partnership.