European ambassadors to visit Offaly this week

German Ambassador to Ireland Deike Potzel and French Ambassador to Ireland Stéphane Crouzat will pay a joint visit to Offaly on Friday, January 17.

Ambassadors will first visit the Coolderry Central National School in Birr. This school is part of the Blue Star Programme, an education initiative for primary school pupils across Ireland. The idea of the Programme is simple: to foster better understanding and knowledge of the European Union and how it affects the lives of Irish citizens among primary pupils through classroom projects and activities.

Ambassadors will then go to the I-LOFAR low-frequency radio telescope at Birr Castle. The Low-Frequency Array is an international network of state-of-the-art telescopes used to observe the Universe in unprecedented detail at low radio frequencies. LOFAR consists of 12 international stations spread across Germany, Poland, France, UK, Sweden and Ireland, with additional stations and a central hub in The Netherlands.

Speaking ahead of the trip, the two Ambassadors said: “We really look forward to this joint trip to Offaly. The two places we will visit are concrete initiatives of what the European Union can bring to people in Member States. The Blue Star Programme’s goal is to encourage pupils to get creative and to think about what the EU means for them. LOFAR is one of the largest astrophysics programmes in Europe, with 7 countries collaborating on this project.”