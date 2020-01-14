Trampoline turns up in Offaly park after Storm Brendan

The entire world might have seen the one on the M7 motorway but a trampoline has also ended up in an Offaly park following Storm Brendan.

High winds wreaked havoc across the country on Monday with a number of pieces of garden furniture going astray in the conditions.

Kilcormac Development Association have now posted the above picture and asked: "Anyone missing a trampoline?"

So, have a look out your windows and make sure your trampoline is still there!