Decision due on 21 three and four-bed houses in Offaly town

Offaly County Council is due to decide this week on an application for the construction of 21 new houses in Edenderry.

N.C.E. Developments Ltd applied to build the houses on previously serviced sites, previously granted under the expired planning permissions for a residential development comprising of 126 dwellings in total at Ard Na Carraige, Edenderry.

This development will consist of 21 houses, including six two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached properties with a total floor area of 111 sq.m and 15 two-storey four-bedroom houses of varying sizes, the biggest being 160.5 sq.e.

The plans included boundary treatments and all associated site works.