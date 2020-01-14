Offaly school granted permission for extension with new GP hall

An Offaly school has been granted planning permission to build a major extension which includes a new GP Hall.

The Board of Management of Scoil Eoin Phoill II applied for planning permission to construct the extension in Arden View in Tullamore last November and a decision was made by Offaly County Council this week.

The proposed extension will comprise of a new GP Hall, two rooms, a canopy together with minor internal alterations to the existing school to facilitate the proposed works.