Nature impact statement delays housing decision in Offaly

Offaly County Council has requested a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) before making a decision on a housing project in Offaly.

ABBD Construction are waiting to find out if they have the go-ahead to complete the large housing development. 41 houses are due to be built at the site in Kilcoursey, Clara, including 28 semi-detached two-storey houses, ten semi-detached bungalows and three detached bungalows.

The decision had been due last week but has now been delayed.