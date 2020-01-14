Offaly company to unveil €14m expansion

Grant, Ireland’s leading engineering company specialising in the plumbing and heating industry, will officially open its newly expanded facilities in Birr, Co. Offaly on Friday, January 17.

Representing a capital investment of €14 million, the new state-of-the-art facilities include an R&D innovation centre, customer services centre, a dedicated training academy featuring an auditorium and training suite, and an extension to the existing manufacturing facilities which has seen an investment in robotics and automation.

Grant designs and manufactures a range of highly efficient heating products including Vortex condensing oil boilers, Aerona3 R32 air source heat pumps, solar thermal panels and pre-plumbed hot water cylinders.

The company has recently diversified its offering to include heat emitters ranges - Afinia aluminium and Solo fan convector radiators and Uflex underfloor heating which are key features of its full home heating solution.