Taoiseach sets date for general election

Ireland is set to go to the polls on Saturday, February 8 to elect a new Dail.

This Tuesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar set the wheels in a motion for a General Election to take place in just three-and-a-half weeks.

He asked President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the 32nd Dail, which was being governed by his Fine Gael party through a Confidence and Supply deal with Fianna Fail.

The Fine Gael leader outlined his plans to the Cabinet this Tuesday morning.

Laois-Offaly will return as a constituency with sitting Minister Charlie Flanagan and Fianna Fail's Sean Fleming the heavyweights on the Laois side.

In Offaly, Barry Cowen will be the expected poll topper while Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and Carol Nolan are also sitting TDs running again.

The candidates confirmed to run in Offaly are: John Leahy, Peter Ormond, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, Ken Smollen, Pippa Hackett, Barry Cowen, Carol Nolan and Martin Galvin.

More candidates are expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.