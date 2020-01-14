Offaly music students receive 'high achiever' awards

Two Tullamore Stage School instrumental students have received awards from the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

Patricia McCarthy, a saxophone student of Aoife Kavanagh and Huyen Glynn, a violin student of Eva Barry, received ‘High Achievers Awards’ for musical excellence from the Royal Irish Academy of Music at a special ceremony in Carlow on Sunday last.

Following the recent RIAM graded exams, the girls were selected from almost 50,000 students nationwide to receive this honour.

Patricia was also part of a small group of students invited to perform at the prize winner's concert. She performed the famous ‘Entertainer’ by Scott Joplin accompanied on piano by Regina McCarthy, Director of Tullamore Stage School.