Offaly County Council thank public after reviewing Storm Brendan impact

Offaly County Council has thanked the public in the wake of Storm Brendan.

Council crews dealt with a number of trees and poles which fell on public roads as a result of Storm Brendan with wind gusts of 100km/h affecting the county.

OCC has reported that all events have been successfully resolved.

"We thank the public for their assistance in notifying us of these and also abiding by the advice to avoid unnecessary travel during the period of the storm."

They directed people to a useful guide for preparing for dealing with the particular challenges that winter can present and future storm on www.winterready.ie.