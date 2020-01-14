Offaly men and women's shed groups receive funding boost

10 community shed groups in Offaly are to benefit from a funding boost announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

€500,000 funding will support 372 Men’s and Women’s Sheds to purchase equipment and carry out works.

In Offaly, the groups receiving funding are:

Belmont's Men's Shed - €1,178 to purchase tools

Birr Men's Shed Birr - €1,178 to purchase tools and equipment

Edenderry Men's Shed - €1,178 to purchase tools and equipment

Edenderry Women's Shed - €1,178 to purchase equipment

Tullamore Men's Shed - €1,178 to purchase equipment

Clara Men's Shed - €1,178 to purchase of tools and equipment

Hardy Boys Men's Shed Ballycumber - €1,178 for material to refurbish their shed

Pullough Men's Shed - €1,178 to purchase materials and equipment

Banagher Men's Shed - €1,178 to purchase materials and equipment

Kilcormac Men's Shed €1,178 to purchase supplies to build a new shed

Minister Ring said: “I introduced funding for Men’s Sheds in 2018 in recognition of the great support that they provide to men in communities across Ireland. Since its establishment less than ten years ago, the impact of the Men’s Sheds movement has been phenomenal.



“I have decided to extend this funding to Women’s Sheds. Having witnessed the exceptionally positive impact of Men’s Sheds in recent years, I’ve no doubt that the emergence of Women’s Sheds can only be a good thing for community life in Ireland.



“I’m delighted that 33 Women’s Shed Groups have availed of the funding on offer and I hope to see this number grow in coming years.



“Men’s & Women’s Sheds are making an invaluable contribution to community life in Ireland. They provide great support to their thousands of members and have helped tackle the problem of social isolation. In many cases, these groups have also become vital cogs in a variety of community initiatives such as the TidyTowns and local community events.”



This capital funding will enable individual Men’s & Women’s Sheds to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises through the provision of small grants."

Minister Ring continued: “A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and investment in groups like Men’s & Women’s sheds will be put to excellent use in local communities throughout the country.”



Minister Ring is confirming the recipients of this funding following an application process which was overseen by the Local Community Development Committees.