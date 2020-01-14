Snow, hail and thunder in Met Eireann weather forecast for today and tonight

There is the risk of snow, hail and thundery falls of rain today and tonight according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

The weather forecast for Ireland for today (Tuesday) from Met Eireann is for scattered showers to give way to more persistent rain extending from the south this morning and early afternoon, with some sleet and hill snow.

There will be some heavy and possibly thundery falls, mainly in parts of Munster and Leinster, but amounts will be smaller in the west and northwest. Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will extend from the west during the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperatures 3 to 6 degrees generally, but milder in the southeast.

Tonight will be cold and breezy, with clear spells and scattered showers, most of them in the western half of the country, with a risk of hail and thunder, mainly on Atlantic coasts. Minimum temperatures 1 to 3 degrees, with a risk of a slight frost in sheltered places. Winds mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly, strong on Atlantic coasts.