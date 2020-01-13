Search on for owner of stray cattle found in Offaly

A concerned resident near Digby Bridge on the outskirts of Tullamore is trying to find the owner of a herd of cattle straying behind their house.

Posting through the Cappincur Comm Facebook page, the resident said: "I live at Digby bridge. There are approximately 10 young cattle which have strayed in and I can't find an owner.

"They are mostly red whitehead colour. They are in the field behind my house at Digby bridge."

Do you know who could own them?

Contact the 'Cappincur Comm' on Facebook for more information.