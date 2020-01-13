Tullamore's new community counselling centre to open next week

Tullamore’s new community counselling centre Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) would like to invite members of the general public to attend its Grand Opening on Monday, January 20 from 3pm – 7pm.

ACT has been founded as a not-for-profit community-based counselling centre and will provide people in Tullamore and the greater Offaly area with accessible and affordable counselling and psychotherapy services.

The centre has been set up by local businessman and See Change ambassador James O'Connor along with his partner Lisa Guing. The couple who own fititout.ie are also behind the local Green Ribbon campaign ‘Tullamore Goes Green’ which runs for the month of May and aims to reduce mental health stigma by encouraging people to talk. It was through the couple's work with the Tullamore Goes Green campaign that they saw the need for a sustainable model of community-based counselling services that will be accessible and affordable to all.

The past 18 months has been spent working with outside consultants and key stakeholders on governance, policies and procedures and all legal and regulatory requirements. This has been a laborious and time-consuming process but one that is essential to the success and longevity of the organisation.

The couple has brought together an experienced and dedicated Board of Trustees with the necessary skills and commitment required to oversee the running of the organisation and a team of qualified counsellors/psychotherapists who are dedicated to providing accessible counselling to all.

Seamus Sheedy is the centre’s clinical director. Seamus is a counsellor and supervisor and is the former President of the EAC - European Association of Counselling and former Chair of IACP – The Irish Association of Counselling & Psychotherapy.

Dympna Summerville has been appointed as the centre’s co-ordinator and will manage the day to day operation of the centre. Dympna has a wealth of experience in the education sector through her work as a maths teacher for many years and later as co-ordinator of VTOS. Dympna is also a qualified in counselling and psychotherapy.

"Mental health is something that affects us all throughout our lives. There are times when we may feel overwhelmed and may find ourselves in need of help addressing problems that are causing us emotional distress. At ACT our team of qualified, professional Counsellors and Psychotherapists will offer a supportive environment where clients can talk about their issues without fear of judgement.

"We believe our service will address a huge need in our community and will provide a safe space where a client will be enabled to explore their issues in a confidential setting. Our accessible and timely service will mean that our clients will have the best chance of getting back to a positive frame of mind sooner and with lasting results.

"We hope to positively impact the lives of those suffering with mental health issues, along with their families and the community as a whole

"Our Grand Opening will be an opportunity to explore our facilities here at ACT, to meet the team and enjoy

some light refreshments.

"The opening will take place at ACT’s new purpose-built premises – First floor, Millennium House, Main Street, Tullamore on Monday, January 20 from 3pm – 7pm with ribbon cutting ceremony at 6pm and all are welcome to attend.

For more information on ACT or to book an appointment phone Dympna on 083 3555951.