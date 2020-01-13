1,200 without power in Offaly town as a result of Storm Brendan

More than 1,200 homes and businesses are without power in Clara as a result of Storm Brendan.

The fault occurred shortly after 12 noon on Monday, leaving 1,231 people without power in the North Offaly town.

ESB Networks say there is no estimated time of restoration but work is continuing to restore power as quickly as possible.

Caution is advised around the county as 100km/h winds blow through.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," ESB Networks said.