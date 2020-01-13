Pole comes down on Offaly road as Storm Brendan arrives
Offaly County Council has warned of yet more hazards on the roads of the county as Storm Brendan passes.
In their latest update, the council said: "There is a pole blocking the local road from Ballycumber to Tober at Cranasallagh. Our road crew are investigating but may require service provider to addess it."
"As the storm passes through the county please stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel."
