Storm Brendan blows trampoline onto motorway

The effects of Storm Brendan are being felt across the country today with trees already reported down as well as other damage.

This picture doing the rounds on Social Media shows a trampoline that was blown on to the M7.

The AA has urged motorists to use extreme care with the risk of falling trees and items being blown on to roads.

The country is currently covered by a Status Orange Weather Warning for Storm Brendan.

