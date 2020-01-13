'Don't take unnecessary risks' - Offaly County Council issues Storm Brendan warning

Offaly County Council has warned the public not to take "unnecessary risks" as Storm Brendan hits across the country on Monday.

Offaly County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team met on Monday morning to prepare for the possible impact of Storm Brendan.

"A Status Orange weather warning is in place for Offaly until 3pm. This is subject to change and we ask people to check Met Eireann at www.met.ie for updates," the council said.

"The main message as of now is to stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks. Members of the public are urged to be vigilant during the period of the warning and watch out for fallen trees or other debris."

You can find road use advice on www.rsa.ie. Caution is advised for those driving during adverse weather.

The main council contact number for emergencies is 0579346800 and the out of hours/emergency number is 1890 750 750.