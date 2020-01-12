Ireland weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a stormy start to the week with wintry showers with the risk of snow at times in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann states that Storm Brendan will produce extremely windy and wet weather on Monday, with Status Orange Weather Warnings in force for all counties and Status Red in sea areas. Gale force southerly winds will extend countrywide during the morning, with severe and damaging gusts.

Heavy rain will extend from the Atlantic also, possibly thundery in places. There will be significant risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of onshore winds, high spring tides and storm surge. Clearer conditions, with squally showers of rain and hail, will follow from the west during the afternoon and early evening, with the ongoing risk of thunder. Winds will veer southwesterly with the clearance, easing a little in most areas, but it will remain stormy on western coasts, with further severe gusts. Maximum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

On Monday night, showers will retreat to western parts of the country, some of them potentially wintry. Becoming dry with clear spells further east. Lows 0 to 3 degrees. Southwesterly winds will gradually moderate overland, but they will continue strong and gusty near coasts.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for sunny spells to begin the day over some northern parts of the country with showers, some wintry, in the west will gradually give way to the cloudier skies further south, with rain becoming widespread. Some sleet in places and some hill snow, especially over parts of the midlands.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020

Very cold over the bulk of the country with afternoon highs of just 2 to 4 degrees, but milder near the south and southeast coast. Light to moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong on north and northwest coasts, will become mainly light to moderate cyclonic in the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves up from the south, but strong and gusty southwesterly on the southeast coast. Any rain or sleet will clear quickly northwards on Tuesday evening and night leaving clear spells.

A few scattered showers will occur in Atlantic coastal counties overnight, some of them wintry, especially on hills. Southwest winds will be mostly moderate to fresh at first but they will become gusty overnight, increasing strong to near gale on coasts. Cold and frosty, with lows of zero to 3 degrees, but increasing 3 to 5 degrees by dawn.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be a bright and breezy day in many areas with sunny spells. Scattered showers will occur, however, mainly in the west. Top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will back southeasterly in the evening. Another area of low pressure looks likely to sweep up from the south on Wednesday night, delivering another spell of heavy rain, especially in the western areas. Southeasterly winds will increasing strong and gusty on Munster and Leinster coasts. Lowest temperatures ranging 2 to 5 degrees.

Thursday is looking wet and windy at this stage. Winds mostly moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly veering southwesterly overland, strong to near gale at the coasts. Rain will be widespread for a time, potentially rather heavy in western counties with a risk of spot flooding there. Daytime highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

Current indications suggest the changeable Atlantic regime will continue through Friday and the weekend.