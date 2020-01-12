Holocaust survivor to speak at Tullamore event this week

Holocaust survivor Tomi Reichental is set to speak at a Tullamore Toastmasters event later this month.

Tomi is now a human rights campaigner and will address those gathered on his work and his memories of the Holocaust.

The event takes place on January 16 with tickets priced at €10.

Tomi recently gave an emotional interview on the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE television and also featured in the documentary, Condemned to Remember last year.

He has won multiple human rights awards and has an extraordinary story to tell.

Find more details on the Tullamore Toastmasters Facebook page.